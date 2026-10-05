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The US dollar sell quote fell to ₦1,365 on the Okay News Nigerian parallel-market board on Monday, October 5, 2026, down ₦5 from the first observation of the day. The euro, British pound and Canadian dollar also had lower sell quotes by midday, with all four currencies unchanged in the latest entry at 4:04 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1).

Okay News reports that the exchange-rate board and its four currency histories showed three Monday observations, at 9:41 a.m., 12:39 p.m. and 4:04 p.m. WAT. The comparison below follows those recorded quotes, rather than a continuous record of trading.

All figures are Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. Buy is what a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency; sell is what a customer pays the dealer to buy it. Parallel-market quotes cover exchanges outside official banking channels.

The dollar-to-naira history showed a buy quote of ₦1,357 and a sell quote of ₦1,370 at 9:41 a.m. These fell to ₦1,350 to buy and ₦1,365 to sell at 12:39 p.m., then remained at those levels at 4:04 p.m. The buy quote was ₦7 lower and the sell quote ₦5 lower than the first entry.

For the euro, the buy quote stayed at ₦1,530 in all three observations. The sell quote declined from ₦1,560 at 9:41 a.m. to ₦1,550 at 12:39 p.m. and was unchanged at 4:04 p.m., a ₦10 fall from the morning entry.

The British pound buy quote also held throughout the three entries, at ₦1,815. Its sell quote slipped by ₦2, from ₦1,850 at 9:41 a.m. to ₦1,848 at 12:39 p.m., with the same figure recorded at 4:04 p.m.

The Canadian dollar moved from ₦956 to buy and ₦965 to sell at 9:41 a.m. to ₦944 to buy and ₦955 to sell at 12:39 p.m. Both quotes held at 4:04 p.m. That left the buy quote ₦12 lower and the sell quote ₦10 lower than the first observation.

The latest figures imply a gap between dealer buy and sell quotes of ₦15 for the US dollar, ₦20 for the euro, ₦33 for the pound and ₦11 for the Canadian dollar. These are calculated spreads between the displayed quotes, before any separately charged fees.

The observations are indicative parallel-market rates, not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates or executable transaction prices. The first and latest entries are not market opening and closing rates, and the histories do not establish prices between updates.

Dealer quotations can vary by city, transaction amount, payment method and timing. The final rate and any fees need to be confirmed with the dealer before an exchange.