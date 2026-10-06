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The US dollar buy quote fell by ₦3 to ₦1,350 on the Okay News Nigerian parallel-market board between the first and latest observations on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Its sell quote remained at ₦1,365, while the euro, British pound and Canadian dollar recorded no change in either quote across the day’s three entries.

Okay News reports that the exchange-rate board and the four currency histories matched at the latest observation, 4:01 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1). The earlier Tuesday entries were recorded at 9:30 a.m. and 12:39 p.m. WAT.

All figures are Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. Buy is what a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency; sell is what the customer pays the dealer to buy it. Parallel-market quotes cover exchanges outside official banking channels.

The dollar-to-naira history showed a buy quote of ₦1,353 at 9:30 a.m., falling to ₦1,350 at 12:39 p.m. and remaining there at 4:01 p.m. The sell quote was ₦1,365 in all three observations. The gap between the displayed buy and sell quotes therefore widened from ₦12 to ₦15.

The euro was quoted at ₦1,530 to buy and ₦1,550 to sell at each of the three observation times, leaving both sides unchanged between the first and latest entries.

The British pound also had identical quotes across the three entries, at ₦1,815 to buy and ₦1,848 to sell. The Canadian dollar was ₦946 to buy and ₦955 to sell throughout those recorded observations.

At 4:01 p.m. WAT, the calculated dealer spreads were ₦20 for the euro, ₦33 for the pound and ₦9 for the Canadian dollar, before any separately charged fees.

Separately, compared with the October 5 observation at 4:04 p.m. WAT, the latest Canadian dollar buy quote was ₦2 higher, from ₦944 to ₦946. Its sell quote was unchanged, as were both quotes for the US dollar, euro and pound. That dated comparison is distinct from Tuesday’s intraday movement.

These are indicative published observations, not official central-bank rates or executable transaction prices. The first and latest entries do not establish market opening or closing rates, or prices between updates. Dealer quotations can vary by city, amount, payment method and timing. The final exchange rate and any fees need to be confirmed with the dealer.