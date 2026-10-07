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Nigeria’s naira recorded no change against the United States dollar, euro, British pound and Canadian dollar across the three October 7, 2026 observations on the Okay News parallel-market exchange-rate desk.

The first entries were recorded at 9:39 a.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1), followed by updates at 12:32 p.m. and 3:57 p.m. The buy and sell quotes for all four currencies were identical at each of those times.

Okay News reports that the latest dollar quote was ₦1,355 to buy and ₦1,365 to sell, matching the morning and midday observations in the dollar-to-naira history.

All rates are expressed in Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. The buy quote is the amount a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency; the sell quote is the amount the customer pays the dealer to buy it.

The euro-to-naira record showed ₦1,530 to buy and ₦1,550 to sell at each update. The British pound was quoted at ₦1,815 to buy and ₦1,848 to sell throughout the three recorded observations.

For the Canadian dollar, the buy quote remained at ₦954 and the sell quote at ₦961. Neither side changed between the first and latest same-day entries.

The resulting gaps between buy and sell quotes were ₦10 for the US dollar, ₦20 for the euro, ₦33 for the pound and ₦7 for the Canadian dollar. These gaps are calculated from the published quotations and do not include any separate transaction charges.

The three entries show no change between the recorded updates. They do not establish prices at every moment of the day. The earliest and latest observations are not market opening or closing prices.

These are indicative parallel-market observations, not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates or guaranteed transaction prices. Dealer quotations and any fees can vary, so the amount available for an actual exchange must be confirmed with the dealer.