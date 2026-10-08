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The United States dollar was quoted at ₦1,355 to buy and ₦1,365 to sell in the latest October 8, 2026 entry on the Okay News parallel-market exchange-rate board, with no change across Thursday’s three recorded updates.

The euro, British pound and Canadian dollar also had identical buy and sell rates at 9:44 a.m., 12:34 p.m. and 4:04 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1). Comparing all three entries in each currency’s history showed no movement between the published observations.

All amounts are Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. The buy rate is what a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency; the sell rate is what a customer pays the dealer to buy it.

Okay News reports that the dollar record showed a ₦10 gap between its buy and sell quotes. The euro stood at ₦1,530 to buy and ₦1,550 to sell, a gap of ₦20.

The British pound was quoted at ₦1,815 to buy and ₦1,848 to sell. Its ₦33 spread was the widest of the four in naira per unit. The Canadian dollar had a ₦7 spread, with quotes of ₦954 to buy and ₦961 to sell.

The figures are indicative parallel-market observations. They do not establish prices between updates or represent guaranteed transaction quotes. Prices and any separate charges can vary by dealer, city, amount, payment method and timing.