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Nigeria’s parallel-market dollar sell quote returned to ₦1,380 on October 9, 2026 after a midday rise to ₦1,385, while the Canadian dollar fell below its first recorded levels, according to the Okay News exchange-rate desk.

Okay News reports that the latest entries for the United States dollar, euro, British pound and Canadian dollar were recorded at 3:51 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1). Each currency had earlier observations at 9:41 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

All rates are in Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. The buy quote is what a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency; the sell quote is what the dealer charges a customer buying it.

The dollar-to-naira history showed a buy quote of ₦1,367 and a sell quote of ₦1,380 at 9:41 a.m. These rose to ₦1,370 and ₦1,385 at 12:20 p.m., then fell to ₦1,365 to buy and ₦1,380 to sell at 3:51 p.m.

Between the first and latest observations, the dollar buy quote declined by ₦2 and the sell quote was unchanged. Both fell by ₦5 from the midday update.

The Canadian dollar was quoted at ₦963 to buy and ₦972 to sell at 9:41 a.m., rising to ₦965 and ₦975 at 12:20 p.m. The latest quotes were ₦955 to buy and ₦965 to sell, a decline of ₦8 on the buy side and ₦7 on the sell side from the morning. Both were ₦10 below the midday observation.

The euro remained at ₦1,530 to buy and ₦1,560 to sell across all three updates. The British pound also held steady, at ₦1,820 to buy and ₦1,850 to sell.

At the latest observation, the gaps between dealer buy and sell quotes were ₦15 for the US dollar, ₦30 each for the euro and pound, and ₦10 for the Canadian dollar.

The entries document published observations rather than continuous trading. The first and latest entries are not market opening or closing prices, and these parallel-market figures are not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates or guaranteed transaction prices.

Quotes can vary by dealer, city, amount, payment method and timing; the final rate and any fees must be confirmed with the dealer.