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The United States dollar sell quote rose by ₦10 on the Okay News Nigerian parallel-market board during October 5–9, 2026, while the euro, British pound and Canadian dollar sell quotes matched their first Monday levels.

This weekly review compares the first entries on Monday, October 5, at 9:41 a.m. with the latest Friday entries at 3:51 p.m. on October 9. All times are West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1), and the Friday timestamp is the observation cutoff for this report.

Okay News reports that the exchange-rate desk recorded 15 observations for each currency within that period, with three entries on every weekday. No weekday is missing from the comparison.

All figures are Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. The buy quote is what a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency; the sell quote is what the customer pays the dealer to buy it.

The dollar-to-naira history moved from ₦1,357 to buy and ₦1,370 to sell in Monday’s first entry to ₦1,365 to buy and ₦1,380 to sell at Friday’s cutoff. That was an increase of ₦8 on the buy side and ₦10 on the sell side.

Looking at each day’s latest observation, the dollar was ₦1,350 to buy and ₦1,365 to sell on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday showed ₦1,355 to buy and ₦1,365 to sell, before Friday’s ₦1,365 buy and ₦1,380 sell quotes.

The euro had identical first-Monday and latest-Friday quotes: ₦1,530 to buy and ₦1,560 to sell. Its latest daily buy quote was ₦1,530 throughout the five days. The latest sell quote was ₦1,550 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, then ₦1,560 on Friday.

The British pound moved from ₦1,815 to buy and ₦1,850 to sell at the start of the comparison to ₦1,820 to buy and ₦1,850 to sell at the cutoff. Its buy quote increased by ₦5, while its sell quote was unchanged between those endpoints.

The pound’s latest daily observations were ₦1,815 to buy and ₦1,848 to sell on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s latest entry raised those figures to ₦1,820 and ₦1,850 respectively.

The Canadian dollar began at ₦956 to buy and ₦965 to sell and reached ₦955 to buy and ₦965 to sell in Friday’s latest observation. The buy quote was ₦1 lower across the comparison, with no net change in the sell quote.

Its latest daily buy and sell quotes were ₦944 and ₦955 on Monday, ₦946 and ₦955 on Tuesday, ₦954 and ₦961 on Wednesday, the same ₦954 and ₦961 on Thursday, then ₦955 and ₦965 on Friday.

The daily snapshots above were recorded at 4:04 p.m. on Monday, 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday, 3:57 p.m. on Wednesday, 4:04 p.m. on Thursday and 3:51 p.m. on Friday. They are each day’s latest published entries, not market closing prices.

The October 5 daily report records the declines between Monday’s morning and midday entries. At the other end of the week, the October 9 report shows the dollar and Canadian dollar retreating from higher midday quotes before the Friday cutoff.

Across all 15 observations, the dollar’s recorded buy quotes ranged from ₦1,350 to ₦1,370, while sell quotes ranged from ₦1,365 to ₦1,385. The euro’s buy quote remained ₦1,530 and its sell quotes ranged from ₦1,550 to ₦1,560.

The pound’s recorded buy range was ₦1,815–₦1,820 and its sell range was ₦1,848–₦1,850. The Canadian dollar’s buy range was ₦944–₦965 and its sell range was ₦955–₦975. These are the lowest and highest published observations in the review period, not continuous market-wide weekly extremes.

The figures are indicative parallel-market observations, not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates or guaranteed transaction prices. The histories do not establish prices between updates. Actual quotes and fees can vary by dealer, city, amount, payment method and timing.