Naira Weekly Review: Parallel Market Rates, Sept 28–Oct 2, 2026

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The US dollar’s parallel-market buy and sell quotes were both ₦15 lower at the latest Friday observation than at the first Monday entry on the Okay News rate board, in the week from September 28 to October 2, 2026.

The dollar moved from ₦1,370 to buy and ₦1,385 to sell at 9:29 a.m. on Monday to ₦1,355 to buy and ₦1,370 to sell at 3:36 p.m. on Friday. All times in this report are West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1).

Okay News reports that the rate board recorded 13 observations for each of the four currencies during that Monday-to-Friday window. The board and histories were rechecked at 5:30–5:31 p.m. on October 2. This review compares the first and latest entries in the period, rather than market opening or closing benchmarks.

The Week’s First and Latest Quotes

Amounts are naira per one unit of foreign currency. In each pair, the first figure is the dealer’s buy rate, paid to a customer selling foreign currency. The second is the sell rate charged to a customer buying it.

The pound and euro each recorded a ₦10 decline on the buy side and a ₦20 decline on the sell side between those two observations. The Canadian dollar fell by ₦21 to buy and ₦17 to sell.

How the Quotes Moved During the Week

The dollar’s path was not a continuous decline. Its buy quote rose to ₦1,375 on Tuesday, before returning to ₦1,370 in Wednesday’s last entry. The sell quote moved from ₦1,385 to ₦1,383 on Wednesday; those Wednesday afternoon levels also appeared in Thursday’s single observation.

On Friday, the dollar was first recorded at ₦1,360 to buy and ₦1,375 to sell. It reached ₦1,355 and ₦1,370 in the 12:57 p.m. entry, with the same figures recorded at 3:36 p.m. The October 2 daily report sets out the day’s four-currency comparison.

The euro and pound retained their Monday quotes through Thursday, then had lower buy and sell quotes in all three Friday observations. The Canadian dollar’s buy quote declined in stages during the week, while its sell quote first fell on Tuesday afternoon.

What the Dealer Spread Shows

The difference between the buy and sell quotes was ₦15 for the dollar at both ends of the comparison. The pound’s spread narrowed from ₦45 to ₦35 and the euro’s from ₦40 to ₦30. The Canadian dollar’s spread widened from ₦10 to ₦14 because its buy quote fell more than its sell quote.

These are recorded parallel-market observations, not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates or executable quotes. They do not establish prices between updates, a market-wide weekly close or the rate available from every dealer.

Actual quotes may vary by city, dealer, amount, payment method and timing. Confirm the final price and any fees before a transaction.