NARD Backs LASUTH Resident Doctors Indefinite Strike

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LAGOS, Nigeria — The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors declared its support for the total and indefinite strike launched by resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on September 15, 2026.

Okay News reports that NARD President, Dr. Mohammad Usman Suleiman, and Secretary-General, Dr. Shuabu Ibrahim, issued a joint press statement demanding direct intervention from Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to address unresolved welfare concerns.

The association cited the non-payment of specialist allowances to Grade Level 14 resident doctors, particularly Senior Registrars 1, stating that implementation has fallen behind applicable federal standards. The body also highlighted outstanding salary shortfalls and advancement arrears owed since 2025, alongside 25 months of arrears stemming from the delayed implementation of the revised Professional Allowance Table.

Concerns were raised regarding payment transparency, with NARD alleging discrepancies in recent salary disbursements and requesting the immediate release of comprehensive salary breakdown tables.

“NARD firmly supports the legitimate demands of its members at LASUTH and calls on the Lagos State Government to take immediate, decisive action to address the unresolved welfare issues disrupting medical services at the tertiary institution,” the association said.

The group noted that doctors continued working despite unresolved issues before commencing the industrial action.

“Our colleagues at LASUTH have shown immense patience and dedication, but the persistent failure to honour agreements leaves them with no choice,” the association stated.

The national body appealed to the Lagos State Ministry of Health and state leadership to commence negotiated settlements to resume normal medical operations.

“We call on His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health to intervene directly, meet these critical demands, and avert a prolonged crisis that threatens patient care and healthcare stability in the state,” NARD said.

“NARD stands shoulder-to-shoulder with LASUTH-ARD until the issue is fully resolved,” the statement added.