Nasarawa African Democratic Congress Suspends State Chairman Over Alleged Anti-Party Actions

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), a registered political party in Nigeria, has suspended its Nasarawa State Chairman, Godwin Williams, over allegations of anti-party activities that party leaders say threaten unity and internal organisation in the state.

Okay News reports that the suspension was approved by the party’s Transitional Leadership Team (TLT) after it reviewed a petition accusing Williams of actions described as harmful to the growth and stability of the ADC in Nasarawa State, a north-central state in Nigeria.

The decision was reached during a meeting held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, in Keffi Local Government Area, a major town in Nasarawa State. The meeting was chaired by John Abdul, who was described by party officials as the party’s leader in the state.

In a statement issued by the ADC spokesperson in Nasarawa State, Idris Ojoko, the party said Williams was suspended for 14 days while an investigation is conducted and a Disciplinary Committee completes its work.

Ojoko also announced leadership changes during the suspension, naming the former Secretary, Paul Ajeh, as Acting State Chairman, and Umar Babayaro as Acting Secretary.

Explaining the claims against Williams, Ojoko said: “The allegations include non-recognition of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) under Senator David Mark; refusal to allow members of the coalition to be integrated into the ADC party structure in Nasarawa State; and reporting some party leaders to the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, claiming they are impostors.

“Other allegations are the constitution of parallel party organs at various levels within the state; interference with the establishment of party offices at the state, local government and ward levels, contrary to directives of the National Working Committee; and interference with the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise as directed by the NWC,” Ojoko said.

The party further announced a Disciplinary Committee to handle the matter, with Barrister Hassan Yakubu named as chairman. Party officials said the committee members include Amina Zanwa, Mamman Sunday and Yunus Sidi, while Gaza Auta will serve as Secretary.

Williams, however, rejected the suspension and insisted it had no legal or organisational basis, arguing that those behind the move lacked the authority to remove him.

Reacting to the action, he said, “I’m the one who should suspend them, not the other way around,” he said.

Williams questioned the standing of those he described as coalition members involved in the process, claiming they had not formally joined the ADC or completed membership registration before taking decisions affecting the party’s structure in Nasarawa State.

“They just came to the party five or six months ago, and they are already making decisions? I’m surprised,” he said.

He further accused the group of trying to weaken the ADC ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections and alleged that their actions were designed to benefit the ruling All Progressives Congress, the party currently in power at the federal level.

Williams, therefore, maintained that he remains the substantive chairman of the ADC in Nasarawa State until the end of his tenure, insisting that the TLT and the individuals driving the suspension “have no standing in the party.”