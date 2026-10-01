Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

IKOLE-EKITI, Nigeria: Nigeria’s National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) says it has trained 100 young people in solar installation and maintenance in Ikole-Ekiti, a town in Ekiti State, southwestern Nigeria, and supplied them with work tools.

The one-week course ended on September 25, 2026, according to a statement signed by the agency’s director of information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, and released on September 26.

Okay News reports that NASENI said the training and equipment were provided through its Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programme. The agency said participants came from Ikole-Ekiti and surrounding communities.

The course covered solar installation and maintenance as well as modern electrical installation methods. NASENI said the purpose was to give trainees practical skills they could use for work and self-employment.

Equipment supplied to the participants included electrical toolboxes, protective clothing, cordless drills and torque wrenches, according to the statement.

Khalil Suleiman Halilu, NASENI’s executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer, was represented at the closing ceremony by the agency’s secretary, Olayinka Komolafe.

Halilu said the participants had acquired skills needed for electrical installation and maintenance work. He described the course as part of the agency’s effort to take technical knowledge beyond laboratories and institutions and make it available in communities.

Okay News previously reported on NASENI’s technology-development framework.

The ceremony’s chairman, James Olugbenga Aribisala, vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti, was represented by Bayo Francis Fafure. He urged participants to continue learning about solar systems and develop the business skills needed to use their equipment commercially.

Oluwole Ogunsakin, who represented community leaders, encouraged beneficiaries to practise their new skills and use the starter kits to begin working.

A traditional ruler, Oba Femi Aribisala, urged trainees not to sell the equipment and said local traditional leaders would check how it was being used.

He also asked NASENI to establish a system for monitoring participants’ progress after the course, according to the agency’s statement.