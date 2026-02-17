Nasir El Rufai Detained as EFCC Probes ₦432 Billion Allegations and Cybercrime Charges

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai has been detained by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following hours of questioning over alleged financial misconduct amounting to ₦432 billion (about $288 million at ₦1,500 to $1).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the federal anti corruption agency of Nigeria, confirmed that El Rufai reported to its headquarters in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on Monday, February 16, 2026. He arrived around 10:00 am West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) in response to an official invitation. Late on Monday night, he remained in custody.

Okay News reports that the investigation stems from a 2024 report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the legislative arm of Kaduna State in northern Nigeria. The report accused El Rufai’s administration, which governed from 2015 to 2023, of misappropriating public loans, breaching procurement procedures, and significantly increasing the state’s debt burden.

A senior official at the commission said, “The commission has been investigating him for about a year now. As a commission, we don’t just rush to invite suspects. Persons accused are always the last; that is after we might have done our investigation to an advanced stage. We are investigating him on the allegations against him by the Kaduna State Assembly.”

The state assembly report alleged that about ₦423 billion (about $282 million) was siphoned during his tenure. It also cited disputed payments of more than ₦155 million (about $103,000) and the alleged diversion of ₦1.37 billion (about $913,000) meant for a light rail project. Lawmakers petitioned both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate and prosecute those involved.

El Rufai has denied wrongdoing, describing the allegations as politically motivated and insisting that all loans were lawfully approved and used for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security improvements.

In a separate development, Nigeria’s federal government filed criminal charges against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The charges relate to alleged unlawful interception of the phone communications of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

During a televised interview on Friday, February 13, 2026, El Rufai said, “Ribadu made the call, because we listened to their calls. The government thinks that they are the only ones who listen to calls. But we also have our ways. He made the call, he gave the order that they should arrest me. That technically is illegal. I know, but the government does it all the time. They listen to our calls all the time without a court order. But someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order.”

Prosecutors argue that the comments amount to an admission under Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act and the Nigerian Communications Act. If convicted, penalties could include prison terms and fines of up to ₦10 million (about $6,700).

At the same time, the Department of State Services has reopened investigations into the 2019 disappearance of Abubakar Idris, known as Dadiyata, a lecturer who went missing in Kaduna State. Security sources say El Rufai and his sons may be questioned in connection with that case.

Protests erupted in Abuja and Kaduna on Monday. Supporters and critics gathered outside the anti corruption agency’s headquarters, reflecting the political weight of the case as Nigeria approaches another election cycle.

No date has yet been fixed for his court appearance. For now, El Rufai remains in custody as investigations continue.