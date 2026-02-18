Nasir El-Rufai Held Longer as Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Agency Seeks Court Order

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has spent a second night in detention at the headquarters of Nigeria’s main anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. His continued detention is linked to an investigation into an alleged ₦432 billion (about $270 million) corruption case.

El-Rufai, who governed Kaduna State in northwestern Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, arrived at the commission’s office around 10 a.m. West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Monday, February 17, 2026, following an invitation for questioning. He was detained after the initial round of interrogation and remained in custody on Tuesday, February 18, 2026.

Sources within the commission said investigators are considering applying for a court-approved remand order that would legally extend his detention beyond the 48 hours typically allowed under Nigerian law without formal charges. One official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, said speculation on social media that El-Rufai had been released was incorrect.

“Forget the speculations being peddled on social media that he has been released. He has not. El-Rufai is still with us and will be spending another night in custody.

“He is very much with us and will remain so because the investigators are considering getting a remand order after the expiration of the 48 hours allowed by law.

“The investigators need some time with him to answer questions arising from his eight years as governor in Kaduna State,” the source said.

El-Rufai’s lawyer, A. U. Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, confirmed in a telephone interview that his client remained in custody but insisted he had cooperated fully.

“Well, as a responsible citizen, he was invited and, true to his word, he honoured the invitation.

“As we speak, he is still with the EFCC. He is cooperating to the best of his capacity, and we hope that the EFCC, given its integrity, will be kind enough to admit him to bail because he is presumed innocent, and I am sure if he is granted bail, he will not jump bail.

“He is a responsible citizen, and everybody knows him. He came to Nigeria on his own volition. He wrote a letter that he was going to honour the EFCC invitation, and he kept his word as a man of integrity. We’re hopeful that very soon he will be granted bail.”

The investigation stems from a 2024 report by an ad hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the state legislature. The committee, chaired by Henry Zacharia, examined loans, contracts, and financial transactions carried out between 2015 and 2023. The Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Dahiru Leman, alleged that about ₦423 billion (about $264 million) was siphoned during the administration.

The committee recommended that El-Rufai and some former cabinet members be investigated and prosecuted for alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds, money laundering, contract awards without due process, and reckless borrowing. Petitions were subsequently forwarded to both the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

El-Rufai has denied wrongdoing, describing the probe as politically motivated. He maintains that loans obtained under his administration were properly approved and used for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security projects in Kaduna State.

Okay News reports that in a separate development, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, the Department of State Services, has filed criminal charges against El-Rufai before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The charges relate to alleged unlawful interception of communications belonging to Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. He has not yet been formally arraigned in court.

The EFCC said its investigation has been ongoing for about one year and that suspects are typically invited only after substantial progress has been made. What happens next will depend on whether the commission secures a remand order or grants him bail while investigations continue.