Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Urges Peace On Eid-el-Maulud

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, urged Muslims across the country to promote peace, compassion, unity, and peaceful coexistence in a goodwill message issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, for Eid-el-Maulud.

Okay News reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan felicitated with Islamic faithful, particularly those in Kogi Central, and called on them to reflect on the life, teachings, and exemplary character of Prophet Muhammad.

“Maulud is a beautiful opportunity for us to reflect on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), whose message emphasised compassion, justice, humility, peace and love for humanity. These timeless values remain essential to building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said, noting that the annual celebration should provide an opportunity to renew commitments to national development.

Urging residents in the district to sustain traditional communal harmony, she said, “I urge you to continue to be ambassadors of peace, tolerance and unity. Our diversity should never divide us; rather, it should strengthen our collective resolve to build communities where everyone can live, worship and pursue their aspirations in peace.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan also advised leaders, parents, and youth to encourage moral discipline, peaceful dialogue, and support for the less privileged, stating, “As we celebrate Maulud, let us remember the less privileged among us. Let us share, forgive, show compassion and extend a helping hand to those in need. The true beauty of this celebration lies not only in our words and gatherings but also in the positive impact we make in the lives of others.”

She called on political, traditional, and religious leaders to foster constructive engagement while urging citizens to reject religious intolerance, hatred, and violence. “Nigeria belongs to all of us, and our collective progress depends on our ability to live together in peace. Let us use the lessons of Mawlid to strengthen our commitment to unity, justice, compassion and peaceful coexistence”, she stated.