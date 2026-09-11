National Assembly Suspends South Africa Visits Over Xenophobia

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Assembly has suspended all official visits and parliamentary engagements to the Republic of South Africa over recurring and unchecked xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerian citizens and other African nationals residing in the country, the federal legislature announced in Abuja on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The sweeping diplomatic boycott follows an emergency harmonization session between the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives, responding to fresh waves of violence that have left several Nigerians dead, injured, displaced, and stripped of their commercial investments and private properties across South African urban centres.

Okay News reports that the decision was officially conveyed in a joint statement signed and released on Friday by the spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Akin Rotimi, who noted that the legislative arm could no longer overlook the persistent endangerment of Nigerian lives abroad.

The punitive parliamentary sanction covers all official travel by federal lawmakers, as well as institutional participation in South African-hosted or South African-organized legislative conferences, international seminars, statutory oversight missions, and bilateral parliamentary exchanges.

The leadership of the apex legislature expressed deep institutional frustration that deadly assaults against foreign nationals have continued unabated despite repeated diplomatic demarches and bilateral appeals urging South African law enforcement authorities to guarantee the safety of Nigerians and hold perpetrators criminally accountable.

“The Leadership of the National Assembly, led by H.E. Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, President of the Senate, and Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to communicate to all Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, Committees, departments, directorates, officials and staff the decision of the National Assembly to suspend all official visits to the Republic of South Africa and boycott South African-hosted or South African-organised legislative activities and engagements until further notice,” the official statement read.

Confirming the executive execution of the directive, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, disclosed that formal circulars have been dispatched across all standing committees, joint directorates, and administrative units of both chambers to enforce strict compliance with the travel embargo.

Ogunlana reiterated that the leadership of the bicameral legislature resolved to freeze every parliamentary engagement involving South African authorities until concrete security guarantees, credible judicial prosecutions of xenophobic perpetrators, and verifiable restitution mechanisms for affected victims are established by Pretoria.

The parliamentary measure escalates diplomatic friction between Africa’s two largest economies, as civil society coalitions, youth organizations, and diaspora groups across Nigeria continue to pressure the Federal Government to adopt stiffer economic and diplomatic countermeasures to protect citizens abroad.