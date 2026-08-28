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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr. Aminu Yusuf Wushishi, has died following a brief illness, throwing the commission, Niger State political circles, and the public service into deep mourning on Friday, August 28, 2026.

News of the passing of the prominent administrator and community leader, widely known as the Talban Wushishi, reached Minna, the Niger State capital, around the time of the Friday congregational Juma’at prayer.

Okay News reports that his Special Adviser on Media, Stanley Nwosu, confirmed the development, stating that the commission’s helmsman passed away earlier in the day after a short ailment.

Wushishi formally assumed office as Chairman of the National Population Commission on December 2, 2025, succeeding Nasir Isa Kwarra, and immediately championed the deployment of geospatial technology and digital methodologies ahead of the planned national population and housing census.

Reacting to the passing, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, expressed shock and sorrow, describing the late chairman as a close associate and an exceptionally dedicated public officer whose commitment to national statistical transformation was evident throughout his tenure.

“This is a very painful loss to the Commission, the public service, and the entire nation,” Idris said. “The deceased was a close associate of mine and a committed public servant whose dedication to national development was evident in his brief tenure at the NPC. His detailed planning, and commitment to delivering a credible and technology-driven census showed his deep sense of responsibility and his determination to leave a lasting contribution to Nigeria’s development.”

The Digital Rector of Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru, Amb. Dr. Ibrahim Umar Kontagora, also paid tribute to the late administrator, describing his demise as an irreparable loss to the Kontagora Emirate, Niger State, and the federation.

“He was a distinguished personality whose contributions and service to humanity will remain a lasting part of his legacy,” Kontagora stated. “At this difficult moment, we pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, accepts his good deeds, grants him Aljannatul Firdaus, and gives his family, colleagues, friends, and the entire Kontagora Emirate the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.”

Prior to his appointment to lead the federal demographic agency, Dr. Wushishi had a distinguished career spanning academia, public administration, and party politics, notably serving as the Secretary of the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Official funeral and interment arrangements in accordance with Islamic rites are expected to be announced by the family and the National Population Commission.