South Africa’s Navi Pillay Wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

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South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her work advancing international law, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The committee awarded the prize “for her efforts to promote peace and international law”, citing a career that began with defending opponents of apartheid in South Africa and continued through international courts and the United Nations.

Okay News reports that Pillay is the sole recipient of this year’s Peace Prize, according to the official Nobel award record.

The committee said her work had helped bring prosecutions for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. It linked its choice to pressure on international courts and judges, saying legal institutions were essential to resolving conflicts without violence.

“Peace requires justice,” the committee said.

Pillay, 85, was born in Durban, a coastal city in South Africa, on September 23, 1941. She grew up under apartheid, the system of racial segregation that denied the country’s Black majority equal rights.

She founded her own law firm in 1967 and defended anti-apartheid activists before later serving on South Africa’s High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court.

The Nobel committee credited her with helping establish that rape and sexual violence could constitute crimes against humanity and genocide during her work at the Rwanda tribunal.

She served as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. Her later roles included chairing the United Nations commission of inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory from 2021 to 2025.

According to her Nobel biography, Pillay became an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in 2019 in the case concerning allegations of genocide against Myanmar.