NCAA Appeals to Aviation Unions to Suspend Strike

LAGOS, Nigeria: The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority appealed to aviation unions to suspend their ongoing industrial action on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after a planned peace meeting failed to take place.

Okay News reports that the aviation authority’s Director-General, Chris Najomo, issued a statement asking the unions to pause their action pending the return of Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The regulatory body noted that a scheduled resolution meeting collapsed when airline operators did not attend. “The matter would have been addressed at the meeting convened by the Honourable Minister last week, but the meeting could not be held as the airline operators failed to honour the invitation,” the regulatory body said.

The aviation regulator stated that flight safety remains uncompromised despite the disruptions. “The NCAA assures the travelling public that flight safety remains uncompromised, and that the Authority continues to exercise its statutory safety oversight responsibilities,” Chris Najomo said.

The ongoing strike has shut down operations for Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, leaving passengers waiting at airports. In a separate statement on August 11, 2026, the airline apologised to travellers and described the service disruption as a situation outside its control.

“Air Peace sincerely apologises to all affected and stranded passengers for the disruption and inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline’s control,” the airline said.