NCC Device Checker: How to Check a Phone Before Buying in Nigeria

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Phone buyers in Nigeria can check a handset’s approval and verification status before paying by dialling *315# or using the official NCC Device Checker. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the country’s telecommunications regulator, also lists 315 as a toll-free help number.

The commission’s guidance covers new and second-hand devices. It asks buyers to confirm both that the model is Type Approved and that the individual device is verified for use on Nigerian mobile networks.

What the Two Checks Mean

Okay News reports that the NCC describes Type Approval as an existing requirement for communications equipment to meet approved technical standards before it is sold or used in Nigeria.

Type Approval concerns the device model. Device-level verification concerns the particular handset or other cellular device being checked. A familiar brand name or a seller’s assurance is therefore not a substitute for checking the result for the device being offered.

The NCC’s public information describes the use of technology to strengthen compliance with the existing requirement. Buyers do not need to apply for Type Approval themselves when purchasing from a Nigerian seller.

How to Check Before Paying

Ask the seller to confirm that the device is NCC Type Approved and available for checking before purchase. Dial *315# and follow the Device Checker instructions, or open the NCC Device Checker webpage. If checking a different handset, enter its 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) when the official service asks for it. Dialling *#06# on that handset displays its IMEI; it may also appear in settings or on the original packaging. Read the result for both model approval and device verification before deciding whether to pay.

Use the identifier belonging to the handset being sold. Keep it out of public comments and social-media replies when asking for help.

What an Unsuccessful Result Means

The NCC says buyers should wait for the seller to resolve an unsuccessful verification before paying. If the phone is already yours, seek help from the seller or mobile provider. A device that has not been verified is not automatically counterfeit.

A successful result also has limits: it reports approval and verification status, rather than guaranteeing the handset’s condition, repair history or every component.

Will an Existing Phone Stop Working?

The NCC says phones connected to Nigerian mobile networks before the system took effect on October 7, 2026, were automatically verified. Those users do not need to take action solely because the system has started.

The commission also says phones already in use, locally bought new or second-hand phones, and devices passed on by family or friends do not normally require action. If a device cannot be verified or faces a compliance restriction, follow the displayed instructions and contact the seller or service provider.

Buying Abroad or Switching Devices

A device bought abroad must meet the applicable model-approval requirements and individual verification conditions to be used on a Nigerian mobile network. The NCC says procedures can differ between personal imports and devices imported in bulk.

If Device Checker requests an additional step when switching devices, follow its official instructions. The process may ask for confirmation of a previously used mobile number through a one-time code. Enter that code only in the official verification flow; do not tell it to a seller, caller or another person.

Other Devices and Where to Get Help

The NCC’s guidance extends to SIM-enabled equipment connecting to Nigerian mobile networks, including feature phones, cellular tablets, SIM-enabled laptops, point-of-sale terminals and eligible cellular Internet of Things devices.

Call the toll-free 315 number if you cannot complete the check, or contact your mobile service provider. For an unresolved service complaint, Okay News’ guide to escalating a telecom complaint in Nigeria explains how to keep the provider’s reference and take the issue to the regulator.