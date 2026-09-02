NDA Releases Admission List for 78 Regular Combatant Course

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KADUNA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has officially released the list of successful and reserve candidates offered admission into the 78 Regular Combatant Course (78RC), directing all admitted cadet candidates to report for training at the institution’s Ribadu Campus in Kaduna on Saturday, September 12, 2026, the military academy announced on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The publication follows the conclusion of the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) screening exercise, which evaluated thousands of shortlisted applicants nationwide between July 4 and August 19, 2026, with the comprehensive roster of admitted candidates uploaded to the Academy’s official portal, available at https://nda.edu.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/PUBLICATION-LIST-NDA-78-RC-SELECTED-AND-RESERVES.pdf

Okay News reports that in an official admission notification issued from Kaduna and signed by the Academy Registrar, Brigadier General OA Ogunleye, the institution warned that any successful candidate who fails to report by Monday, September 14, 2026, will automatically forfeit their admission slot.

The Academy noted that only selected candidates are expected to report at the reception point situated at the Drill Shed, Ribadu Cantonment, while candidates placed on the reserve list will only be contacted if vacancies emerge, through their registered email addresses and phone numbers.

Clarifying the legal and institutional standing of incoming trainees, the Academy emphasized that cadets, upon admission into the NDA, are full-time students and not employees in training, stating explicitly that they cannot claim any form of employment rights or compensation against the institution or the Federal Government of Nigeria should they be withdrawn or dismissed before commissioning as military officers.

To scale physical screening on arrival, candidates are required to present strictly original copies of their credentials, including First School Leaving Certificates (FSLC), primary school testimonials, Senior School Certificate Examination results from WAEC or NECO, secondary school testimonials, birth certificates or statutory age declarations, and letters of state of origin.

Authorities stressed that candidates must also present the original copy of a duly endorsed Parent or Guardian Consent Form, warning that photocopied submissions will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Additionally, the Academy instructed all admitted candidates to upload their O-Level results onto the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal and formally accept their admission through the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) before reporting to Kaduna. Candidates who were assigned programmes differing from their initial course preferences are required to effect the necessary changes on the JAMB portal prior to physical arrival.

Underlining the rigorous regimentation of the military training curriculum, the Academy announced that admitted cadets will be barred from receiving visitors and will not be granted leave of absence outside the institution during their first three months of foundational training, while instructing candidates to report with prescribed military training clothing, dark lounge suits, sportswear, and essential personal accessories.