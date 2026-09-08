NDC Demands Probe Into Blockade of Peter Obi’s Convoy

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Nigeria Democratic Congress has called on the Benue State Government and security agencies to investigate the obstruction of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, following the blockade of his convoy.

Okay News reports that Nigeria Democratic Congress National Publicity Secretary Osa Director issued a statement on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, condemning the incident that prevented Peter Obi from accessing the Yelwata community.

Peter Obi had planned to visit families of victims of a massacre that reportedly claimed more than 270 lives in June 2025.

Osa Director stated that the trip was a humanitarian mission and not politically motivated, noting that Peter Obi‘s convoy was obstructed by hired thugs a day after he attended the opening of the national campaign office of opposition presidential candidate and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in Abuja.

“Although access to the community was denied today, the hearts and prayers of the NDC and our Presidential Candidate remain with the victims, their families, and the entire Yelwata community,” Osa Director said. “We will not be deterred. The NDC will persist until we restore the fundamental responsibility of government: the protection of every Nigerian’s life.”

The Benue State Government stated that it was unaware of Peter Obi‘s visit to the state.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed it was aware of Peter Obi‘s planned movement to Yelwata and provided security operatives for the journey, though Benue State Police Command spokesperson DSP Peter Aondongu stated that the reason the convoy was blocked remained unclear.

“We call on the Benue State Government and relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, and guarantee the safety of all citizens and leaders who seek to show solidarity in times of grief,” Osa Director said.