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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigeria Democratic Congress has announced that arrangements are at an advanced stage to unveil and formally inaugurate its Presidential Campaign Council, disclosing that the party’s national leadership has granted presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi, CON, and his vice-presidential running mate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, FNSE, a free hand to nominate key directorates driving the 2027 general election campaign, party headquarters confirmed in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The resolution follows a series of harmonized consultative sessions between the presidential ticket, the National Leader, and the National Working Committee aimed at cementing party cohesion and establishing a formidable multi-regional grassroots machinery capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Okay News reports that in an official statement issued from its national secretariat in Abuja, the opposition party affirmed that the candidate-led selection process will cover high-level administrative, communications, and logistical positions within the council structure.

According to the party’s leadership, the ticket has been empowered to nominate the Director-General of the Campaign, the Deputy Director-General for the northern region, the Campaign Spokesman, Deputy Spokesperson, Head of New Media, Finance Director, and Deputy Finance Director, in structured consultation with principal organs of the party.

Addressing campaign finance governance and statutory compliance, the NDC noted that a specialized accounting framework has been instituted to ensure total alignment with expenditure ceilings and financial reporting guidelines mandated by the Independent National Electoral Commission under the Electoral Act.

The party disclosed that the Finance Director and Deputy Finance Director nominated by the candidates will collaborate directly with the National Treasurer to oversee all campaign revenues, requiring that all contributions and public donations be lodged directly into designated campaign bank accounts.

The national leadership explained that a comprehensive organizational organogram and an operational nationwide campaign timetable have been prepared since August, while clarifying that the inauguration ceremony—initially scheduled to take place during the first week of September—had to be deferred due to the international travel itinerary of the presidential candidate and the finalization of candidate-led fundraising structures.

As pre-election activities accelerate, the NDC issued a stern appeal to candidates contesting gubernatorial, senatorial, and legislative seats across the federation to caution their support networks against engaging in disruptive internal friction, stressing that internal solidarity remains paramount to dislodging the ruling party from power.

“There are no battles to fight within the NDC; the common opponent to defeat is the ruling APC,” the party declared, urging all candidates to keep their focus squarely on winning at the polls while reminding contestants that their legitimacy is anchored on the party’s collective ticket rather than independent candidacies.