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LAGOS, Nigeria — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled an international cocaine trafficking network allegedly using Nigeria as a transit point for shipments destined for the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.

The agency said it seized 184.50kg of cocaine and arrested two key suspects, including alleged cartel coordinator Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known online as “KC Luxury”. Okay News reports.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Marwa disclosed the arrests while briefing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, describing the operation as one of the agency’s most significant recent narcotics investigations.

According to Marwa, the cocaine was intercepted after being concealed for export through a courier logistics channel in Lagos. He subsequently ordered a Special Investigation Team to trace the network behind the shipment.

The agency said the cartel expected to make as much as ₦39 billion from the consignment through its international distribution network.

NDLEA operatives, working with the courier company involved, allegedly uncovered intermediary companies and individuals used to process and move the shipment.

One of the suspects, Lawal Mujab Kehinde, a staff member of the logistics firm, was allegedly found to have maintained a sustained relationship with the cartel’s Nigerian coordinator and processed consignments for shipment to the UK, Europe and Asia.

Michael, described by the agency as the cartel’s alleged Nigerian arrowhead, reportedly presented himself publicly as a social media influencer and luxury-goods businessman dealing in gold and jewellery.

Marwa alleged that he used the public image to conceal a cocaine trafficking operation stretching from South America through Nigeria to Europe and Asia.

Michael was arrested at the boarding gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on August 13, 2026, after intelligence indicated that he was planning to leave Nigeria on a business-class flight to Paris.

The NDLEA said investigations into the cartel and its international network are continuing.