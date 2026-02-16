NDPC Investigates Temu Over Alleged Breach of 12.7 Million Nigerians’ Data

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s data protection regulator has launched an investigation into Chinese e-commerce platform Temu over concerns that the personal data of millions of Nigerians may have been improperly handled.

Okay News reports that the probe was ordered by Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), following indications that the company processes personal information belonging to approximately 12.7 million Nigerians. The NDPC announced the investigation on its official X handle.

According to the regulator, the inquiry was triggered by concerns surrounding online surveillance, transparency, accountability, data minimisation, duty of care, and cross-border data transfers. Preliminary findings show Temu has about 70 million daily active users globally. Dr. Olatunji warned that data processors who handle information without verifying compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act could face liability.

This data probe comes amid rising regulatory attention on companies handling large volumes of personal information. Last August, the commission launched a sector-wide investigation into 1,369 organisations across banking, insurance, pensions, gaming, and insurance brokerage. The commission also fined Multichoice Nigeria N766.2 million in 2023, the largest penalty since the Data Protection Act took effect.

However, the NDPC has adopted a remediation approach, allowing companies to correct violations before facing sanctions. Dr. Olatunji told Nairametrics this ensures business sustainability while protecting citizens’ data. “It’s only when an organisation is unwilling to comply that we impose sanctions,” he said.