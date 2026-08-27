Ndume Says Unqualified Presidential Aides Embarrass Tinubu

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, stated that unqualified members of the presidency are causing embarrassment to President Bola Tinubu, speaking during a television interview on Wednesday.

Okay News reports that Ndume described officials in the executive branch as unqualified during an appearance on Arise Television‘s Prime Time programme. Ndume said, “My concern remains that the President has so many kakistocrats dominating the presidency. Unless he does something about it, they will continue to mess him up.”

Ndume cited the discovery of an unapproved government agency operating with an office, which prompted an investigation by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), leading to the suspension of a permanent secretary. Ndume said, “We had a fake agency operating with an office, and after the ICPC investigated, they discovered even more. A permanent secretary in the presidency had to be suspended. That is where I give the President credit, but I insist that if he had capable hands, all this mess and embarrassment wouldn’t be happening. He is still not taking the appropriate action on it.”

The lawmaker criticized the creation of a presidential campaign committee, arguing that the political party should manage campaign sales. Ndume said, “People put up the presidential campaign committee. If I had the ear of Mr President, there was no need for a presidential campaign committee. Instead, what is the party doing? The president is the product of the party. The owner of a product should be the one selling the product, not the product selling itself. Yes, I disagree. He shouldn’t be on it; it should be the National Chairman of the party,”

Ndume also addressed presidential spokespersons, stating that they attack individuals rather than responding to substantive policy discussions regarding issues such as fuel subsidy removal. Ndume said, “We are saying that the staff or people he has around him are the major problem. Instead of talking about ideas and events, they have small minds and talk about people. When anybody makes a statement, the President’s spokespersons rush on TV to insult the person and call them names. That is not it. You take the points that person made about the system one after the other,”

He advised opposition political figures, including Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to present constructive policy alternatives. Mentioning opposition dynamics involving Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ndume stated that Abubakar proposed restoring the fuel subsidy while Obi opposed its restoration. Ndume said, “My advice to the opposition is to focus on the policies and performance of the government, put down your alternative policy agenda, and convince Nigerians that it is workable. It’s not enough to say you are removing or bringing back the subsidy.”

Regarding the composition of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 election, Ndume stated that internal complaints indicated President Tinubu was not fully aware of the selection process. Ndume said, “That is what brought in the kakistocrats and kleptocrats, and I still maintain that position. Once you get rid of these guys and allow the system to work properly, Nigerians will see it,”