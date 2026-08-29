Nepal and China Floods Leave 633 Dead, Nearly 3,000 Missing.

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NEPAL – Emergency workers in Nepal and China searched for nearly 3,000 missing people on Saturday, August 29, 2026, after severe flooding and mudslides swept through the Himalayan region and killed 633 people.

Okay News reports that Nepal’s disaster authority added 933 hydropower workers to the missing persons list following the deluge.

Official statistics from both nations on Saturday, August 29, 2026, showed 626 deaths and 2,426 missing persons in Nepal, alongside 7 deaths and 554 missing individuals across the border in Tibet. Authorities in India recovered 7 bodies from rivers flowing out of Nepal.

The Red Cross stated that up to 93,000 people were affected by the catastrophe that began on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. In Nepal, the Nepal Army dispatched two helicopters to locate over 100 workers trapped inside a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, where 350 workers and residents had already been evacuated.

Nepal Army spokesman Raja Basnet said, “Two helicopters have been dispatched, but it is challenging because it is tough to even locate the entry points of the tunnel.” Dam worker Buddha Tamang said, “The senior officers working on the other side, they were all swept away.” Survivor Buddhi Dangol said, “All the settlements near the river were swept away. There is nothing left.”

In Tibet, Chinese authorities evacuated 555 stranded tourists and 499 Chinese residents. Hindu pilgrims traveling to Mount Kailash were among those caught in the flood. Pilgrim Sivaranjani Muthunathan, 46, said, “Then there was fog, smoke, something that seemed to suddenly engulf us.” She added, “One by one, we also climbed out through the driver’s side.”

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that emergency teams rescued 2 villagers in Gyirong County early on Saturday, August 29, 2026.