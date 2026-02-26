Nestlé Nigeria Swings to N166.8 Billion Profit in 2025, Reversing Heavy Losses

Lagos, Nigeria – Nestlé Nigeria Plc has returned to profitability in the 2025 financial year, posting a profit before tax of N166.8 billion (approximately $106.6 million), compared to the N221.5 billion loss recorded in 2024, according to its audited financial results filed with the Nigerian Exchange.

Okay News reports that the strong turnaround was driven by 26 percent revenue growth to N1.2 trillion, a surge in finance income to N42.43 billion from N3.37 billion, and a sharp decline in finance costs to N100.96 billion from N392.83 billion, reflecting a more stable naira environment. Operating profit rose to N225.38 billion from N167.88 billion in 2024, while profit after tax climbed to N105 billion, reversing the N164.6 billion loss recorded the previous year.

Chief Executive Officer Wassim Elhusseini attributed the performance to the resilience of the company’s people, renewed operational efficiency, and naira stability against the dollar. He noted that negative retained earnings reduced by 53.6 percent from N243.2 billion in 2024 to N112.8 billion in 2025, adding that as long as the business generates positive net profit, the company will soon eliminate negative retained earnings and resume dividend payments.

The food segment contributed N784 billion to revenue, while beverages accounted for N424 billion. Gross profit rose to N435.89 billion from N306.35 billion despite higher cost of sales. For the fourth quarter alone, profit before tax rose 15.1 percent to N38.9 billion, with profit after tax nearly doubling to N32.5 billion. Total equity improved to a positive N12.89 billion, reversing the negative equity of N92.29 billion in 2024, aided by the drop in retained losses.

As of the close of trading on Wednesday, shares were priced at N3,100, reflecting a 44 percent gain in February alone and pushing year-to-date return to 58.2 percent. This profit turnaround marks a significant recovery for one of Nigeria’s largest food and beverage companies, demonstrating the positive impact of exchange rate stability on corporate performance. Sustained operational efficiency and currency stability will be critical to maintaining this profit turnaround momentum.