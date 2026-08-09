JERUSALEM, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Israel rejects the US-backed 15-point Gaza proposal, saying the Israeli military will not withdraw until Hamas is fully and genuinely disarmed.

Okay News reports that Netanyahu made the remarks at the start of a government meeting, where he also ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza or the West Bank while he remains prime minister.

Netanyahu said Israel’s definition of Hamas disarmament includes the removal of all heavy and light weapons held by the group. He said negotiations with the United States were continuing, but Israel would reject provisions it considers incompatible with its security interests.

The prime minister also warned that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would continue operations against threats to Israeli forces and civilians, regardless of ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Addressing Iran, Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump and described the US-Israel partnership against Iran’s nuclear programme as historic. He said that, with or without an agreement, Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon while he remains in office.

Netanyahu also said Israeli forces had recently carried out operations in Lebanon, including the killing of militants, but declined to provide details about an ongoing operation. He said Israel was acting cautiously while maintaining what he described as the necessary level of military pressure.

On Gaza, Netanyahu said there would be no Palestinian state under his leadership, rejecting the possibility of either a Hamas- or Fatah-controlled Palestinian entity. He also defended previous Israeli military operations in Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor, as well as actions in Lebanon and against Iran.

Netanyahu said Israel would continue to make decisions based on what it considers essential to its national security, even when doing so creates disagreements with close allies. “The existence of Israel and the security of all Israeli citizens are not up for negotiation,” he said.