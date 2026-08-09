Netanyahu Rejects US-Backed Gaza Peace Plan

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a US-backed 15-point peace plan for Gaza, saying Israel will not withdraw its forces until Hamas is fully disarmed.

Okay News reports that Netanyahu directly rejected the proposal announced by US President Donald Trump more than a week ago, despite Washington describing the initiative as a major breakthrough in efforts to end the conflict.

“Israel rejects the 15-point document,” Netanyahu said, adding that the Israeli military would not withdraw until Hamas had been “genuinely disarmed”. He said Israel was discussing the proposal with US officials but would accept only provisions it considered compatible with its security interests.

Netanyahu also ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state in either Gaza or the West Bank while he remains prime minister. His right-wing coalition is facing elections expected at the end of October, while opinion polls show the government trailing its rivals.

The Israeli leader’s position places him between pressure from Washington and demands from far-right members of his coalition, who oppose concessions to Hamas. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed Netanyahu’s remarks, saying the Israel Defense Forces should not retreat from Gaza.

Trump announced in late July what he described as a historic agreement aimed at securing the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. Hamas has said it wants Israel to halt its attacks and withdraw troops to the “yellow line” established under an October ceasefire agreement.

Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said on Sunday that the group remained committed to Trump’s proposed roadmap. He called on mediators and the United States to pressure Netanyahu’s government to implement the plan and not obstruct it for political or electoral reasons.

Israeli forces currently control more than half of Gaza, mainly in the eastern and southern parts of the territory. Senior Israeli ministers have indicated that they want to expand that control, further complicating efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Netanyahu’s rejection is likely to add pressure to the relationship between Israel and the Trump administration, despite the Israeli prime minister previously describing Trump as Israel’s greatest friend in the White House. The two governments have also experienced disagreements over Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Israel’s response to the conflict with Iran.