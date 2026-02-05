New OpenAI Tool ‘Frontier’ Lets Companies Run Teams of AI Agents Like Employees

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has launched Frontier, a new enterprise-focused platform built to help companies deploy, coordinate, and manage advanced AI agents across their operations.

The initiative reflects a shift in how businesses are expected to use artificial intelligence—moving beyond simple tools to structured systems where humans oversee teams of autonomous agents handling complex workflows.

Okay News reports that Altman believes future industry leaders will be defined by how effectively they organize and manage AI-driven workforces. Frontier is powered by OpenAI’s Codex model and is designed to support AI agents built by companies themselves, external developers, or OpenAI, giving firms flexibility to tailor automation to their specific needs.

The platform also places strong emphasis on governance, allowing businesses to tightly control data access and permissions as AI usage scales.

The platform has already drawn major corporate backing, with companies such as Oracle, Uber, State Farm, Thermo Fisher, Intuit, and HP signing on as early partners. This follows successful pilot programs with firms including T-Mobile, Cisco, and BBVA, signaling growing confidence in agent-based AI systems as enterprises across finance, healthcare, logistics, and technology accelerate adoption.