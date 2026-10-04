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NFF Orders Closer NPFL Referee Monitoring, Warns of Sanctions

The NFF’s October 2 directive orders closer monitoring of NPFL match officials and warns of sanctions. It names no accused referee or prosecution.

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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NPFL match officials standing with players on the pitch
Match officials and players in a photograph published with the NPFL’s officiating directive. Photo: Hassan Romantic/RMI Sports, via NPFL. The pictured officials are not accused of wrongdoing in the directive.

The Nigeria Football Federation has directed closer monitoring of match officials in the Nigeria Premier Football League following concerns about incorrect decisions.

In an October 2 directive published on the league’s official website, the NFF Refereeing Development Committee praised several referees’ performances after six matchdays of the 2026/27 season while identifying mistakes in judgement and interpretation of the rules.

The memo, signed by Mohammed Ameenu, said the acting general secretary had instructed the existing monitoring committee to send personnel to match venues. Monitors are to report match officials’ conduct directly to the acting general secretary for possible action.

Referees and assistant referees were urged to apply the rules consistently and perform their duties fairly, without favouring any side.

The committee warned that officials who ignore the instructions and undermine the game’s integrity could face removal from refereeing and referral to security agencies over sabotage or match-fixing.

The directive names no referee accused of wrongdoing and reports no prosecution.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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