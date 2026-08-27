NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and Board Members Resign

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, and members of the executive board resigned on August 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that Ibrahim Gusau stepped down after eight of the 13 members of the executive board vacated their positions.

The resignations occurred as the Department of State Services launched an investigation into the utilization of a N17 billion ($10.5 million) Federal Government intervention fund released to the football authority. Nigeria‘s President Bola Tinubu approved the fund in 2024 to clear outstanding wages and bonuses owed to national team players.

“It’s a normal thing for DSS to go through all documents relating to the funds released them,” an official source said regarding the inquiry into financial records at the federation.

The financial investigation followed competitive losses, including the Super Eagles missing consecutive tournament qualifications and the Super Falcons failing to reach the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The team lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to South Africa‘s Banyana Banyana in the qualification playoff, ending a World Cup qualification record maintained since 1991.

The executive board resignations followed the departure of Fanny Amun, who resigned as chairman of the fact-finding committee. The scheduled elections for the board were slated for September 27, 2026, in Lafia, Nasarawa State.