NGX Suspends Trading in Zichis Shares After 772% Surge, Launches Investigation

Lagos, Nigeria – The Nigerian Exchange Limited has suspended trading in the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc pending the outcome of a regulatory investigation into recent trading activities following extraordinary price movements.

Okay News reports that the suspension was announced in a Market Bulletin issued to dealing members on Monday, taking immediate effect from February 23, 2026. The stock surged 772 percent to close at N17.36 per share on Friday, February 20, up from its January 20 listing price of N1.81. This prompted concerns over market integrity and investor protection.

The Exchange said the decision was taken in line with its regulatory mandate to ensure fair and orderly trading. The suspension was executed under Rule 7.0 of the NGX Rulebook, which empowers the Exchange to halt trading where necessary to protect the investing public. The restriction will remain in place pending the conclusion of an investigation into transactions involving Zichis shares.

Zichis listed 600 million ordinary shares by introduction on the NGX Growth Board on January 20, 2026. The shares were priced at N1.81 per share at listing, valuing the company at approximately N1.19 billion. Over the past four weeks alone, the stock appreciated by 563 percent, the highest on the Exchange within that period. Between January 23 and February 20, the company traded 118 million shares in 976 deals valued at N721 million. Zichis currently has a market capitalization of N10.4 billion.

The suspension underscores the Exchange’s increasing willingness to intervene swiftly when unusual trading patterns emerge. Analysts say such measures are critical to sustaining credibility, particularly as the Nigerian capital market witnesses heightened activity and growing retail participation. The move signals continuity in regulatory discipline as the market expands, reinforcing a governance framework intended to protect investors and promote sustainable confidence. The investigation will determine whether any violations occurred during the price surge and whether further action is warranted. Regulators remain vigilant in monitoring unusual price surge patterns that could indicate market manipulation.