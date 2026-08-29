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NIAMEY, Niger – The military government of the Republic of Niger announced on Saturday, August 29, 2026, that loyalist defence and security forces have successfully repelled a coordinated mutiny by rogue soldiers in the capital, Niamey, restoring total operational control across the metropolis following hours of intense gunfire and public panic.

The unrest erupted in the early morning hours when mutinous troops originating from garrisons in the southwestern towns of Ouallam, Téra, and Dosso attempted to seize strategic national assets across the capital.

Okay News reports that the assailants targeted the perimeter of the presidential palace, disrupted operations near Diori Hamani International Airport, attacked Military Airbase 101, and forced state broadcasting transmission networks offline.

In an official government statement signed by the Minister of National Defence, General Salifou Mody, the ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) confirmed that loyal armed forces units responded swiftly, engaging the mutineers and neutralizing the threat to state institutions.

General Mody reassured residents that the situation had been stabilized and urged citizens to remain calm and go about their normal economic and social routines without apprehension.

“The defence and security forces acted with decisive professionalism to counter the mutinous elements,” the statement indicated, emphasizing that the government retains uncompromised command of the nation’s security architecture and urban centers.

Witnesses in Niamey reported heavy troop deployments and reinforced armored checkpoints around major government ministries, broadcast towers, and military garrisons following the repelling of the assault.

The early-morning mutiny marks a significant internal security challenge to the leadership of General Abdourahamane Tiani, who assumed state power in July 2023 following the military ouster of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The incident unfolds amid broader counter-insurgency and geopolitical challenges across the Sahel, where the mineral-rich West African nation has severed traditional Western security pacts, expanded military cooperation with the Russian Federation, and formed the tripartite Alliance of Sahel States (AES) with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso after exiting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Military authorities have initiated comprehensive mop-up operations and tactical investigations across the capital to apprehend remaining mutinous elements and evaluate the immediate origins of the revolt.