Niger State Governor Calls for Prayers over Displacement Crisis

Minna, Niger State, Nigeria — The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, has raised fresh concern over the displacement of communities in the state due to ongoing security challenges, using the occasion of his 52nd birthday to call for statewide prayers for affected residents.

Niger State is located in north-central Nigeria and is the country’s largest state by land area. In recent years, several communities across parts of the state have faced attacks and instability linked to armed groups, leading to the displacement of families from their homes.

Speaking to journalists in Minna, the state capital, on Sunday, February 23, 2026, the governor said the current situation calls for collective spiritual reflection and unity across religious lines.

“My birthday coincides with both the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season, making it an ideal time for interfaith prayers for the nation.

“I dedicate the day for special prayers across the state and in all places of worship for God to bring succour to the people,” he added.

Governor Bago said there was no better time than now to seek divine mercy and intervention, particularly for communities that have been forced to flee their homes because of insecurity. The displacement of residents has disrupted livelihoods, education, and farming activities in parts of the state, deepening humanitarian concerns.

Okay News reports that the governor also expressed gratitude to God for his life and for what he described as progress made under his administration so far. He thanked the organiser of the special prayer session, the Permanent Secretary of Government House, Minna, Hajiya Hauwa Wali, members of the State Executive Council, and other contributors supporting his government’s programmes.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the prayer session was attended by the governor’s wife, Hajiya Fatima Bago; the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; members of the State Executive Council; and other senior government officials.

The governor’s appeal highlights the continuing impact of insecurity on communities in Niger State and underscores the administration’s call for unity and faith-based solidarity as authorities work to address the challenges.