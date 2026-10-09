Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Nigeria’s federal government has set a target of 25,000 free cataract surgeries by the end of 2027, under its Renewed Hope Health Connect initiative.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Iziaq Adekunle Salako announced the plan for World Sight Day on October 8, 2026, according to a Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare statement signed by Ado Bako, a ministry assistant director.

Okay News reports that the figure is a treatment target. The announcement provides no patient-registration route or list of participating hospitals.

Salako said more than 3,000 healthcare workers had been trained across 16 states, with over 1,400 primary healthcare centres activated for basic eye care.

He said “no Nigerian should live with avoidable blindness simply because treatment is beyond reach”.

Salako said the reading-glasses programme, already covering 16 states, was being prepared for expansion to 10 more states.

He said four vision centres were being established in secondary healthcare facilities in Enugu in southeastern Nigeria, Edo in the south, Sokoto in the northwest and Nasarawa in the country’s central region.