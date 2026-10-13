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Nigeria and the African Development Bank (AfDB) agreed on October 12, 2026 to review the bank’s projects in the country, with the finance ministry saying the exercise would address obstacles to implementation and improve delivery.

The agreement followed talks between Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah in Bangkok, Thailand, during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

In a statement signed by its head of media, Efe Ovuakporie, the Federal Ministry of Finance said the two sides also agreed to begin preparations for Ould Tah to visit Nigeria. No date was announced for the proposed visit.

Okay News reports that the joint technical review will examine the bank’s existing portfolio in Nigeria, according to the ministry.

“The portfolio review will identify implementation bottlenecks, speed up project delivery and align ongoing operations with the Federal Government’s development priorities,” the ministry said.

The proposed visit is expected to include discussions with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, senior government officials and other stakeholders.

Borrowing costs were another subject of the Bangkok meeting. The ministry said Oyedele argued that international credit ratings did not always capture improvements in African economies or their reform records, increasing the cost of raising finance.

According to the ministry’s account, Ould Tah said the AfDB was developing a facility to help African governments engage with credit rating agencies. The proposed support would cover economic data and analysis, including assistance to countries challenging assessments.

Oyedele also said Nigeria intended to retain its position as the bank’s largest shareholder and meet its capital subscription obligations.

The minister backed Ould Tah’s Four Cardinal Points agenda. The bank’s priorities cover access to development capital, stronger African financial systems, economic opportunities from the continent’s growing population, and infrastructure and local processing of natural resources.

Other subjects included transactions in local currencies, trade insurance and credit enhancement intended to reduce investment risks. Both sides also discussed retaining skilled professionals in Africa.

The AfDB talks were separate from Oyedele’s meeting with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso on the same day, which covered private investment, public revenues and infrastructure financing.

The finance ministry said technical discussions on financing and project performance would continue while preparations were made for Ould Tah’s proposed visit.