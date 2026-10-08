Nigeria Plans Agency Performance Rules to Cut Business Costs

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Nigeria’s federal government plans to assess its ministries, departments and agencies on service delivery and reductions in the cost of doing business, alongside the revenue they collect.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, outlined the expectations on Thursday during a meeting with agency heads and senior government officials at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The details were contained in a statement signed by Mary-Ann Duke Okon, the minister’s senior special assistant on communications and press secretary.

Oyedele said the next phase of economic reform should improve businesses’ everyday dealings with government. He directed agencies to stay within their legal mandates and remove duplicated requirements, fees and procedures.

Under the proposed “One Government” approach, agencies would coordinate directly with each other instead of leaving applicants to resolve overlaps. Where responsibilities intersect, the aim is to have one lead agency, one process and one fee. Unnecessary regulatory requirements would also be reviewed.

The minister directed agencies to consult affected stakeholders before introducing regulations, assess the economic cost of proposed measures and coordinate their plans across government. They should also give reasonable notice before major policy or regulatory changes.

Agency performance assessments would consider how quickly services are delivered, whether published timelines are met and whether the cost of doing business falls, according to the statement.

On public finances, Oyedele said agencies must remit all legally due revenues in full and on time, pay operating surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund and submit audited accounts as required.

He said the same framework would apply to the finance ministry. He identified slow approvals, delayed releases and outdated laws among the institutional problems the government must address.

Okay News reports that the ministry plans to review submissions from participating agencies and provide specific feedback within four to six weeks, according to the statement. The draft framework would then be circulated for further consultation.

Each agency would subsequently agree to measurable commitments, with implementation reviewed periodically.