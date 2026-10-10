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Nigeria’s National AI Innovation Challenge closes Monday, October 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT), or 10:59 p.m. UTC. The official deadline notice excludes late entries.

The National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) co-implements the programme. The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy’s outline requires a functioning N-ATLAS project, covering developer tools, voice-led services or models adapted for particular sectors.

For teams finishing their entries, the useful question is whether someone outside the project can open the submission, understand its evidence and reproduce what the demonstration shows. Use the checks below to organise that final review.

Prepare the seven required components

The submission checklist requires:

A working technical artefact. Proof of N-ATLAS integration. Real-world validation. Architecture, setup and usage documentation. A three-to-five-minute, end-to-end demonstration video. Members’ names, affiliations and roles. Institutional endorsement, registration certificate or ID, as applicable.

The following preparation tips are editorial guidance, rather than additional competition rules.

Make the build easy to find. Put the main project link near the beginning of the entry. Check it using an account with the same access a reviewer would have. A link that works only because the team lead is already signed in can conceal an access problem.

Point to the integration. Explain where a request reaches N-ATLAS and where its response enters the product. Identify the relevant model, service or training configuration. Give reviewers a short route to the evidence, rather than asking them to search an entire repository. Remove passwords, access tokens and other secrets from examples.

Rehearse the setup. Ask a teammate who did not write the installation instructions to follow them. Note the dependencies, configuration steps and expected output. If a service needs special access, explain that clearly. A short account of known limitations will help readers distinguish a reproducible result from a feature still under development.

Check the evidence threshold for your project

The official minimums are: developer infrastructure, two external beta testers; voice-first access, 50 documented real-user interactions; sectoral fine-tuning, 500 benchmark examples against base N-ATLAS. Voice projects need official N-ATLAS speech recognition; sectoral projects need measurable improvement and a documented API that another developer can integrate.

An API, or application programming interface, lets software communicate with another system. Its documentation should explain how a developer can make a request and interpret the response.

Label the testing evidence so its scope is clear. For a user test, record what was attempted, what happened and what changed afterwards. Keep the count of interactions separate from the count of people. For a benchmark, identify the comparison method and preserve the results needed to repeat it.

Avoid combining planned testing with completed testing in the same total. Where permission is needed to share recordings or user information, resolve it before including those materials. A summary can describe the test method without exposing unrelated personal details.

Check eligibility and the unresolved team-size rule

Submit original work not previously awarded in another competition to one problem statement, with English-language applications and supporting materials.

Review the full eligibility conditions against the people and organisation actually applying, including nationality, age, location, institutional affiliation and supporting documents. Make sure the names on the entry match the evidence supplied.

The enterprise section specifies two to five members; its FAQ says one to six. This discrepancy remains unresolved. Seek clarification from the listed secretariat, [email protected], if it affects your team. Do not assume either range overrides the other.

Check model access before the final demonstration

N-ATLAS is a multilingual model supporting Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and English, according to its official model card. That repository says access to its files requires accepting conditions and sharing contact information. A publicly readable model page does not mean every download is immediately available.

Check that the access your project needs is already working. Test the actual route shown in the video, including any external service it relies on. Do not wait until recording or submission time to discover that a required account or model download is still unavailable.

For the video, choose one task a viewer can follow from input to result. Keep text legible and narration specific. Show what the submitted version does, and label any edited sequence that could otherwise give a misleading impression of its speed or capabilities.

Submit through the official route

Official applications: academic and research or innovation and enterprise.

Before sending, reopen the exact links included in the entry, play the uploaded video and check that the documentation describes the same project version. Keep a copy of the completed application and any confirmation the portal provides. Allow time to correct an upload or access problem before the cutoff.