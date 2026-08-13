Nigeria Approves 35 Linear Accelerators for Cancer Care

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria approved the procurement of 35 additional linear accelerators to expand radiotherapy services for cancer patients on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, announced the approval during a meeting with the Global Advisory Council of the National Cancer Control Plan Technical Working Group.

The medical machines are scheduled for procurement between 2027 and 2029 under the National Cancer Control Plan 2026–2030. Salako stated that three of six planned cancer centers across the country are complete, while construction continues on the remaining facilities.

“Prevention is better and cheaper than cure. We are doing everything possible to expand routine immunisation, broaden screening and improve early detection,” Salako said.

The government included the human papillomavirus vaccination in routine immunization and expanded cervical cancer screening to primary and secondary healthcare levels. Salako also inaugurated the Blood Cancer Consortium to manage blood cancers.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, stated that collaboration among stakeholders is required to improve health outcomes. The Chairman of the National Cancer Control Plan Technical Working Group, Prof. Folakemi Odedina, said the initiative connects Nigerian experts with international partners to develop a national system for oncology clinical trials.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a strategic partnership between the technical working group and the advisory council.