Abuja, Nigeria — The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has publicly defended the country’s governing political party, the All Progressives Congress, saying it is not made up of saints but remains a better alternative to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

In a message posted on Saturday, February 21, 2026, via his verified account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Keyamo addressed renewed public discussion surrounding remarks he made during an interview in 2017. The minister said a video clip circulating online had removed part of his original statement, leading to what he described as a misunderstanding of his position.

He wrote, “This is the unedited part of the interview I granted a blog in 2017 (nine years ago) emphasising that APC may not be a Party of saints (which, I repeat, is a matter of fact), BUT it is still far better than where we were coming from. Some characters edited the last part of my statement out of it.

“And today, I repeat it again, I will be a fool to say APC is a Party of saints. And anyone who declares any Party to which he/she belongs as a Party of saints will also be a fool.”

Keyamo, who serves in the cabinet of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, maintained that while no political organisation is without faults, he believes the APC offers stronger prospects for the West African nation than the PDP, which governed Nigeria from 1999 until 2015.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, returned to civilian rule in 1999 after years of military leadership. The PDP held federal power for 16 years before losing to the APC in the 2015 general election. Since then, political rivalry between the two major parties has remained intense, particularly in the lead-up to national elections.

Continuing his remarks, Keyamo said, “But, on the balance, the APC still holds the best hope for the country and we cannot return to the era of PDP where you had some of the characters who are running for President today.

“It was only Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT that never hopped onto that battered train of PDP at that time,” he added.

His comments come at a time of heightened political engagement in Nigeria, where debates over governance, economic reform, and national development remain central issues for voters and political actors alike. By revisiting his earlier statement, the minister sought to clarify his stance and reaffirm his support for the ruling party.

Okay News reports that the renewed circulation of the 2017 interview has reignited discussion about party loyalty and internal criticism within Nigeria’s political system. While Keyamo acknowledged imperfections within the APC, he framed his argument around comparative governance and what he considers a preferable political direction for the country.

The exchange underscores the continuing contest between Nigeria’s two dominant political platforms and signals that political rhetoric is likely to intensify as national political activities evolve in the coming months.