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Nigeria recorded 70,543 suspected cholera cases and 452 deaths between January 1 and September 20, 2026, accounting for 43.9% of cases reported in the World Health Organization’s African Region during that period.

The figures appear in a World Health Organization (WHO) risk assessment dated October 2 and published on October 8. They describe the reporting period covered by the assessment, rather than a current-day or laboratory-confirmed national tally.

Okay News reports that WHO classified the regional cholera risk as high. Its assessment recorded 160,799 suspected cases and 2,466 deaths across 19 countries.

WHO cautioned that delayed and incomplete reporting limited the interpretation of recent trends. It said the number of countries submitting weekly reports had fallen from 15 in January to six in the first half of September.

A separate WHO account published on October 7 described efforts to bring treatment closer to communities in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, where insecurity and difficult access complicate the response.

The agency said it had supported training for about 120 health workers and the deployment of 70 rapid-response personnel to 11 cholera treatment units for four weeks. Supplies included oral rehydration salts, intravenous fluids, diagnostic tests and protective equipment.

“Our priority is supporting government leadership to stop cholera transmission and save lives,” said Alex Chimbaru, WHO’s emergency preparedness and response cluster lead.

WHO said it was also supporting Nigeria’s disease-control agency and health authorities in Adamawa, Bauchi and Yobe with surveillance, personnel and essential response supplies.