Nigeria Coach Apologises for Missing 2027 Women’s World Cup

LAGOS, Nigeria: The head coach of the Nigeria women’s national football team, Justine Madugu, issued an apology on Friday after the team failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup following a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the Confederation of African Football play-off at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Thursday.

Okay News reports that Madugu spoke in a post-match interview video published by News Central TV.

“I have to apologise to Nigerians over our inability to make it to the World Cup. We are very sorry. It was not our intention,” Madugu said. “We came, did the best that we could, but our best was not good enough.”

The Super Falcons conceded goals to Thembi Kgatlana in the 56th minute and Refiloe Jane in the 77th minute before Christy Ucheibe scored a penalty in added time.

“We had chances. Still, the conversion was another problem. And, uh, we made some little errors at the back. They capitalized on that, and, uh, they got the goals that they also got,” Madugu said.

The match result eliminated the team from the tournament for the first time since its inception in 1991 and secured an intercontinental play-off position for South Africa.