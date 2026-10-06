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Espresso Tops Nigeria Coffee Searches as Cold Brew Leads Growth

By Damilola A.
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Google Trends coffee rankings for Nigeria: cold brew, flat white, drip coffee, espresso and instant coffee lead search growth; espresso, latte, cappuccino, mocha and iced coffee lead overall searches.
Cold brew leads search growth, while espresso ranks first for overall coffee searches. Source: Google Trends release, October 6, 2026. Graphic: Okay News.

Espresso topped Google’s ranking of the most-searched coffee types in Nigeria in figures released on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, while cold brew was the fastest-rising coffee search.

Okay News reports that the Google Trends release contains four top-five lists covering coffee types, lattes and coffee-making equipment. The company issued the findings following International Coffee Day on October 1.

Google defines “most searched” as the coffees people looked up most overall this year. Its “trending” lists rank searches by how quickly they grew compared with the previous year. A drink can therefore lead one measure without topping the other.

Latte followed espresso in the overall coffee ranking, ahead of cappuccino, mocha and iced coffee. Cold brew led the growth list, followed by flat white and drip coffee. Espresso also appeared in fourth place among trending coffee types, with instant coffee fifth.

Two side-by-side ranked lists from Google Trends for Nigeria. Top trending coffee types: 1 Cold brew coffee; 2 Flat white; 3 Drip coffee; 4 Espresso; 5 Instant coffee. Most searched coffee types: 1 Espresso; 2 Latte; 3 Cappuccino; 4 Mocha; 5 Iced coffee. Trending means fastest-growing searches versus the previous year. Most searched means overall searches this year. Release dated 6 October 2026; numeric search volumes and growth percentages were not supplied. Search interest is not consumption or sales.
Cold brew leads search growth, while espresso ranks first for overall coffee searches. Source: Google Trends release, October 6, 2026. Graphic: Okay News.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s communications and public affairs manager for West Africa, said: “People are trying new flavours, hosting friends with drinks they have made themselves and putting a local twist on a global favourite.”

Hazelnut latte took first place in the trending latte category. Red velvet latte ranked second, followed by cold brew latte, banana latte and Spanish latte. These positions describe growth in searches, rather than the number of drinks bought or consumed.

Ranked list of top trending lattes in Nigeria: 1 Hazelnut latte; 2 Red velvet latte; 3 Cold brew latte; 4 Banana latte; 5 Spanish latte. Trending means fastest-growing searches versus the previous year. Google Trends release dated 6 October 2026. Numeric search volumes and growth percentages were not supplied. Search interest is not consumption or sales.
Hazelnut latte tops Google’s ranking of the fastest-rising latte searches in Nigeria. Source: Google Trends release, October 6, 2026. Graphic: Okay News.

For coffee-making equipment, the kettle was the most searched item, ahead of the coffeemaker, espresso machine, coffee grinder and French press.

Ranked list of most searched coffee-making equipment in Nigeria: 1 Kettle; 2 Coffeemaker; 3 Espresso machine; 4 Coffee grinder; 5 French press. Most searched refers to overall searches this year. Google Trends release dated 6 October 2026. Numeric search volumes and growth percentages were not supplied. Search interest is not consumption or sales.
Kettles lead the overall equipment search ranking; the French press is fifth. Source: Google Trends release, October 6, 2026. Graphic: Okay News.

Google separately described the French press as the fastest-rising coffee gadget in searches. That claim concerns growth, while its fifth-place position in the equipment table concerns overall searches. The release did not include a full ranking of equipment by search growth.

The findings offer a picture of online interest in coffee, but do not establish Nigerians’ favourite drinks or how much coffee they consume. The release supplied rankings without search volumes or growth percentages, so the size of the gaps between entries cannot be determined.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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