Nigeria Commiserates With Algeria Over Tragic Wildfires

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria following devastating wildfires that swept through multiple northern provinces, claiming several lives, injuring scores of citizens, and displacing thousands of residents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

In an official press statement (Ref: MFA/PR/2026/218) issued in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, the Nigerian government expressed profound sorrow over the environmental tragedy, which inflicted extensive destruction on homes, agricultural livelihoods, and public infrastructure across heavily impacted provinces, including Béjaïa, Jijel, and Tizi Ouzou.

Okay News reports that the wildfires, exacerbated by severe heatwaves and strong coastal winds across the Kabylie region, forced mass evacuations as emergency services battled to protect remote mountain villages and municipal centres.

The Federal Government commended the exceptional bravery, resilience, and dedication exhibited by Algerian firefighting units, military air crews, and emergency search-and-rescue teams who worked under perilous conditions to contain the blazes and mitigate the disaster’s humanitarian impact.

Nigeria also acknowledged the proactive relief measures deployed by Algerian authorities, including the rapid mobilization of medical supplies, temporary emergency shelter, and humanitarian assistance to devastated communities.

“The Government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Algeria during this difficult period and remain hopeful that the situation will be brought under control swiftly, with the affected communities receiving the necessary support to recover and rebuild,” Adeniyi stated.

Reaffirming the strong bilateral bonds and enduring fraternal relations between both nations, the Federal Government offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the deceased victims, comfort and fortitude for the bereaved families, and a swift recovery for all individuals hospitalized with injuries sustained during the infernos.