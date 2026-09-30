Nigeria Condemns Killing of Three Nationals in South Africa

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly condemned the tragic deaths of three Nigerian nationals killed across South Africa in separate incidents between September 18 and September 21, calling on South African authorities to immediately launch thorough, transparent, and expeditious investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice, diplomatic correspondents reported from Abuja on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026.

The formal diplomatic reaction was conveyed in an official statement, referenced as MFA/PR/2026/260, released in Abuja by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, expressing profound dismay over the continued exposure of Nigerian citizens to fatal violence abroad.

Okay News reports that the first incident occurred on September 18, 2026, in Bloemfontein, where Kenechukwu Christopher Igwemmadu died after allegedly jumping from a multi-storey building at Kenlin Court on Douglas Street within the Central Business District while attempting to escape aggressive police harassment and brutality.

Two days later, on September 20, 2026, a second Nigerian, Olaniyi Olaleye Olatunde, was killed by an unidentified assailant at Spanata Bar and Grills Night Club in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, under circumstances that remain unclarified by local law enforcement.

The third casualty, Christian Hillary Naemeka, died on September 21, 2026, following a violent encounter in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, involving South African politician and investigative content creator Xolani Khumalo alongside members of his vigilante crew.

The Federal Government stated that the recurring fatalities raise grave alarms regarding the physical security of foreign nationals in South Africa, arriving at a time when immigrant communities continue to navigate persistent waves of xenophobia and Afrophobia in several municipalities.

The foreign ministry raised serious questions regarding the institutional conduct of South African law enforcement personnel, emphasizing that any reliance on interrogation tactics or enforcement procedures that breach fundamental human rights and international policing standards remains entirely unacceptable.

Reaffirming that constructive bilateral engagement remains Nigeria’s preferred path to resolving foreign policy frictions, the statement recalled that Abuja has repeatedly engaged Pretoria on the imperative of ending targeted attacks, having previously brought the issue before the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States and the Assembly of the African Union.

The ministry indicated that the Federal Government is actively evaluating further appropriate diplomatic measures to ensure enhanced bilateral cooperation from South Africa in securing the fundamental rights, dignity, and welfare of Nigerian citizens residing within its borders.

The Federal Government urged the Nigerian community in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding, and security-conscious, advising residents to keep open lines of communication with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg for consular support, while offering condolences and prayers of fortitude to the bereaved families.