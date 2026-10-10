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Nigeria’s long-term ratings were affirmed on October 9, 2026 as Fitch revised its previously stable outlook.

A positive outlook indicates improving credit trends that could produce a rating change over the next two years, according to the agency’s published definitions. It does not guarantee an upgrade. Fitch says a directional outlook can coexist with its assessment that an issuer still belongs at its existing rating level.

The agency classifies B as “highly speculative”. That category indicates significant default risk, although financial obligations are being met. The ability to keep paying remains vulnerable to a deterioration in economic or business conditions.

Nigeria had previously moved from B- to B with a stable outlook in 2025, a Finance Ministry statement published by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation on May 30 that year records.

In separate remarks published on August 20, 2026, Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele said the government’s economic reform programme had strengthened public finances and Nigeria’s external position. He also acknowledged that households and businesses had faced substantial costs during the adjustment.

Oyedele said the next phase would focus on making improvements in the wider economy more visible in daily life. Priorities he identified included implementing the Nigeria Tax Act, improving fiscal reporting, reducing inflation and maintaining a unified, predictable exchange rate.

Fitch’s rating definitions focus on credit risk, including the ability to meet financial commitments. The agency says ratings do not directly measure the risk of market losses caused by changing interest rates or other trading conditions.