Nigeria Customs Seizes N1 Billion Cocaine, Unveils Paperless Operations Plan

Lagos, Nigeria – The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 25 kilograms of cocaine valued at N1 billion (approximately $639,000) and announced plans to commence fully paperless operations by the end of the second quarter of 2026. The seizure occurred along the Badagry-Seme axis in Lagos State, a known transit route for illicit goods.

Okay News reports that Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi disclosed the seizure on Friday while parading the suspect and contraband at the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, in Ikeja, Lagos. Adeniyi, represented by Deputy Comptroller-General Timi Bomodi, said operatives from the Seme Area Command intercepted a Toyota Highlander vehicle carrying 22 wraps of suspected cocaine in the early hours of February 10, 2026. “It is with a deep sense of duty and pride that I address you today regarding a significant enforcement success achieved by the vigilant operatives of our Seme Area Command,” Adeniyi said. He added that one suspect was promptly arrested and that the interception resulted from actionable intelligence swiftly acted upon by the command.

The Comptroller-General stressed that the action demonstrates the service’s resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s borders and protect society from narcotic trafficking. He noted that the seizure aligns with Section 55(1)(c) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023. In line with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act and an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies, the suspected cocaine, the vehicle, and the arrested suspect have been formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Abubakar Liman Wali, Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s Lagos Strategic Command, received the items and disclosed the drugs’ street value. “We appreciate and commend the NCS for the seizure and handling of 22 packages of suspected cocaine weighing 25kg,” Wali said. “This gesture underscores the effectiveness of the Memorandum of Understanding between the NDLEA and the NCS and the deepening of inter-agency collaboration in tackling the remnants of cross-border drug trafficking.” He assured that the suspect and contraband would undergo thorough investigation, field testing, and forensic analysis to ensure all those involved are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Adeniyi announced that the service would commence paperless operations before the end of the second quarter of 2026. He made this known in Lagos during the launch of the One-Stop-Shop initiative, a unified operational framework designed to centralise all risk interventions within a coordinated digital and physical environment. “As part of this broader transformation, the service is advancing toward a fully paperless Customs environment,” Adeniyi said. “I am pleased to inform stakeholders that the first phase of this transition, covering core clearance, documentation, and approval processes, is scheduled for rollout by the end of the second quarter of this year.” He explained that the initiative will further reduce physical interfaces, enhance data integrity, improve processing speed, and strengthen audit controls.

According to Adeniyi, the One-Stop-Shop replaces fragmented processes with an integrated clearance system. It brings together valuation, customs processing centres, intelligence, enforcement, compliance monitoring, and gate operations into a single workflow supported by digital tracking. He noted that national assessments and Nigeria’s recent Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization highlighted delays, overlapping checks, and uncoordinated procedures that increase the cost of doing business. Therefore, this digital reform directly addresses those concerns.

Deputy Comptroller-General Caroline Niagwan, in charge of Tariff and Trade, said the digital platform consolidates all risk interventions into a single interface, eliminating procedural complications and improving clearance efficiency. In separate goodwill messages, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, represented by Segun Oshidipe, and Emenike Nwokeoji, National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, expressed support for the initiative. They described it as a step toward reducing bottlenecks, cutting costs, and enhancing trade facilitation.

What happens next depends on the successful prosecution of the drug trafficking suspect and the timely implementation of the paperless system. The seizure demonstrates ongoing border security challenges, while the digital reform signals the government’s commitment to modernising trade procedures and improving Nigeria’s competitiveness.