Nigeria Customs Service Unveils New Operating Standards for Courier Companies

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced a comprehensive new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate courier companies operating under the Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Incoterm, aiming to streamline processes and align with international best practices.

Okay News reports that NCS Spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada disclosed the development in a statement, explaining that the SOP establishes a unified framework covering registration, manifest submission, declaration, valuation, clearance, delivery, and compliance monitoring for DDP shipments.

The initiative draws its legal foundation from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Incoterms 2020, the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards, and other relevant global agreements.

Under the new procedure, courier companies wishing to operate under the DDP regime must first obtain a licence from the NCS Headquarters License and Permit Unit.

Applicants are required to submit mandatory documents, including Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration papers, valid courier licences, compliance bonds, and a formal application to conduct DDP operations.

Licensed operators must also provide an Advance Electronic Manifest (AEM) at least 24 hours before the arrival of any shipment, clearly indicating DDP as the applicable Incoterm.

The NCS emphasised that the SOP is designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and compliance in the courier sector while facilitating legitimate trade and reducing delays at ports and entry points.

The move reflects ongoing efforts by the NCS to modernise customs processes, strengthen oversight of express cargo operations, and ensure adherence to international standards.

The introduction of the new guidelines is expected to improve coordination between courier companies, importers, and customs officials, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers relying on fast, reliable delivery services.