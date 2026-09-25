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Nigeria Defeats Madagascar 2-1 in AFCON Qualifier

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Nigeria Defeats Madagascar 2-1 in AFCON Qualifier
Nigeria Super Eagles.

UYO, NigeriaNigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, defeated Madagascar 2-1 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign opener at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Okay News reports that Madagascar opened the scoring after executing a fast transition to score past Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigeria drew level in the first minute of added time before the interval when debutant George Ilenikhena scored to equalize. The teams entered the half-time break tied at 1-1.

In the second half, Nigeria midfield players Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi established control over the game. Debutant Moses Usor scored the winning goal in the second half to secure three points for head coach Eric Chelle’s team in their Group L campaign.

Nigeria played the match without forward Victor Osimhen, who was unavailable due to an injury.

Following the match, Nigeria occupies second place in Group L with three points, level on points with group leaders Guinea-Bissau, who lead on goal difference. Tanzania and Madagascar hold zero points.

Nigeria travels to face Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, while Madagascar hosts Tanzania on the same day.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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