Nigeria Demands Complete Global Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

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UNITED NATIONS, United States — Nigeria has called for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons at a high-level United Nations meeting in New York, United States, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, delivered the address during a meeting commemorating the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim stated that Nigeria neither possesses nuclear weapons nor considers them necessary for its national security, adding that thousands of warheads remain in existence while nuclear-weapon states continue modernization programs.

“Nigeria firmly believes that the only absolute guarantee against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is their total elimination,” Jimoh said.

The envoy noted that Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains committed to international efforts aimed at achieving a nuclear-free world through multilateral cooperation, dialogue, and international law.

“President Tinubu has consistently affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work with the international community in advancing nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation,” Jimoh said.

The Nigerian representative urged nuclear-weapon states to honor disarmament obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and highlighted the Treaty of Pelindaba, which established Africa as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.

Jimoh affirmed Nigeria’s support for the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, energy, water management, and sustainable development.

“The choice before us is clear. Our collective security cannot continue to depend on weapons capable of destroying humanity,” Jimoh said.